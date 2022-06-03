RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to attend special screening of Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chhillar starrer 'Samrat Prithviraj'

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat is set to watch a special screening of Akshay Kumar-starrer period drama 'Samrat Prithviraj' here in New Delhi on June 3. Akshay along with the film's female lead, Manushi Chhillar, and director Chandraprakash Dwivedi will be present for this screening of 'Samrat Prithviraj', which is based on the life and valour of the fearless and mighty King.

Confirming the news regarding the special screening, Akshay said, "Samrat Prithviraj is our humble attempt to tell Indians across the world about a true warrior who sacrificed his life for India's freedom, standing up against merciless invaders. It is our honour that Shri Mohan Bhagwat ji will be watching this authentic historical spectacle. "The film is our attempt to honour a glorious king who decided to not give an inch of Bharatmata's land to invaders who didn't belong to our country. We hope we entertain everyone with our sincere film," he continued.

The film's director, Chandraprakash Dwivedi added, "Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan's life is an example for every Indian. When invaders came to attack our motherland, he stood up and took them on. Our country is in a state of constant attack from forces known and unknown and the youth of the country must understand this and take note of the job at hand. We have to make India stronger and I hope our film can inspire everyone. We are humbled that Shri Mohan Bhagwat ji is watching our attempt at retelling history in its most authentic manner." In the Yash Raj film's first historical film 'Samrat Prithviraj', Akshay has portrayed the role of the legendary warrior king, Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan, who valiantly fought to protect India's freedom from the merciless invader Muhammad of Ghori.

Manushi has played the role of King Prithviraj's beloved Sanyogita in this upcoming historical which will also mark her Bollywood debut. The film is set for release tomorrow in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. (ANI)

