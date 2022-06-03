Left Menu

Billionaire's sports and music memorabilia collection on display in New York

Billionaire Jim Irsay's private collection of American history artifacts is on display to the public for free for just one day in New York on Friday. "I want no money," said Irsay, who is owner of the National Football League's Indianapolis Colts team. It features instruments of rock n' roll legends, American literature manuscripts, and the first national Thanksgiving declaration in 1777. The focus is on powerful people who changed the world.

Reuters | Updated: 03-06-2022 23:50 IST | Created: 03-06-2022 23:50 IST
Billionaire's sports and music memorabilia collection on display in New York

Billionaire Jim Irsay's private collection of American history artifacts is on display to the public for free for just one day in New York on Friday.

"I want no money," said Irsay, who is owner of the National Football League's Indianapolis Colts team. "This is my effort to make the world a better place... It's to allow people to see it and share these things." Irsay, 62, amassed the collection over about 25 years. It features instruments of rock n' roll legends, American literature manuscripts, and the first national Thanksgiving declaration in 1777.

The focus is on powerful people who changed the world. "I have JFK, his rocking chair, Jackie Robinson's bat that he hit a homerun World Series with, Muhammad Ali's shoes from the 'Thrilla in Manila' against Joe Frazier," Irsay said. "It's so eclectic because it's everything."

Irsay's most prized item is the original typewritten scroll for Jack Kerouac's "On the Road," which he bought in 2001 for $2.43 million. In May he paid nearly $5 million for Kurt Cobain's 1969 Fender Mustang electric guitar from Nirvana's 1991 music video, "Smells Like Teen Spirit."

The collection also features guitars played and owned by Bob Dylan, The Beatles, Prince, Eric Clapton, The Grateful Dead and Pink Floyd. The seven-city tour began in Nashville in September 2021, and will next move to Indianapolis and Chicago.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Vaccination during pregnancy cuts infant infections; vaccines only modestly reduce long COVID risk; Beast built for head-butting reveals early giraffe neck evolution and more

Science News Roundup: Vaccination during pregnancy cuts infant infections; v...

 Global
2
NASA instrument to study Moon's mysterious Gruithuisen Domes for the first time

NASA instrument to study Moon's mysterious Gruithuisen Domes for the first t...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Developing world should reap benefits of new monkeypox research, experts urge; France says the number of confirmed monkeypox cases has risen to 33 and more

Health News Roundup: Developing world should reap benefits of new monkeypox ...

 Global
4
FEATURE-Indian traditions entwine with trees in green drive to revive land

FEATURE-Indian traditions entwine with trees in green drive to revive land

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022