Odd News Roundup: Clean, green superhero dog fights garbage in Chile

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs. Clean, green superhero dog fights garbage in Chile Sam, the four-legged superhero, works to keep a park in Chile's capital clean and green. The border collie, who takes regular walks in Santiago's metropolitan park with his owner, has become famous wearing a green cape in a comic used as an educational guide.

Sam, the four-legged superhero, works to keep a park in Chile's capital clean and green. The dog's superpower? Collecting garbage as a role model for visitors. The border collie, who takes regular walks in Santiago's metropolitan park with his owner, has become famous wearing a green cape in a comic used as an educational guide.

