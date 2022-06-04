Left Menu

Controversial comedian Louis CK is set to release a new movie and, in the process, has leveled up his efforts to return to mainstream industry acceptance.

Controversial comedian Louis CK to release new movie
Controversial comedian Louis CK is set to release a new movie and, in the process, has leveled up his efforts to return to mainstream industry acceptance. According to The Hollywood Reporter, recently on his website, he announced that he's directed a new indie film, 'Fourth of July', which will play in "select theaters" in July.

CK has co-written the movie with comedian Joe List, starring as a recovering alcoholic and jazz pianist in NYC who confronts his acerbic family during their annual Fourth of July vacation. The comedian has stated that he financed the film himself, and he also plays a role as List's therapist. Comedians Sarah Tollemache, Lynne Koplitz, Nick Di Paolo, Robert Kelly and Tony V also have roles in the film.

In an open letter to fans, he wrote, "For me, it was fun as all fuck to direct and make a film again. Outside of my two scenes as Jeff's therapist, which we shot first and got out of the way, for me, it was a real pleasure to direct without acting for the first time in many years. I felt able to look after the cast and focus on the look of the movie. Whether or not I did any of that properly, is up to pretty much everyone but me. I am very pleased with the results and hope that folks enjoy Fourth of July." The outlet reported that CK has lined up a premiere screening at New York's Beacon Theater on June 30, in addition to screenings at Boston's Shubert Theater and Chicago's The Vic on July 1 and 2, respectively. However, it's not clear if any cinema chains will carry the film.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, in 2017, the comedian was accused of -- and admitted to -- sexual misconduct with five women that included incidents of him undressing and masturbating in front of them. Several media companies cut ties with CK in wake of the report. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

