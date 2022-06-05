Left Menu

Tiger Shroff's birthday wish for her mother Ayesha Shroff is all things love

On the occasion of his mother Ayesha Shroff's birthday, actor Tiger Shroff penned a heartfelt message for her on social media.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 05-06-2022 13:58 IST | Created: 05-06-2022 13:58 IST
On the occasion of his mother Ayesha Shroff's birthday, actor Tiger Shroff penned a heartfelt message for her on social media. Taking to his Instagram story on Sunday, the 'Heropanti 2' actor shared a monochrome picture with his mother where they could be seen posing for the camera with a warm smile.

Calling her 'best mommy", he wrote, "Happy bday to the best mommy in the whole world. love u so much Mamaa @ayeshashroff." On the other hand, Tiger's rumored girlfriend and actor Disha Patani also sent warm greetings to Ayesha to make her feel special on her special day.

Disha shared happy photos of Ayesha and wrote, "Happiest b'day aunty, you are the most amazing human @ayeshashroff." She further added, "And the most beautiful inside out @ayeshashroff thank you for all your unconditional love, love you @ayeshashroff."

Tiger and Disha have never confirmed that they are dating, but both shares a strong bond with each other's family. Meanwhile, on the work front, Tiger has wrapped up the shoot of his new film 'Ganpath'. After an arduous schedule in Ladakh, the actor will now begin preparations for his next film, titled 'Rambo', followed by 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' alongside Akshay Kumar.

On the other hand, Disha will join the cast of 'Project K', which is touted as a mega-budget sci-fi thriller, which is being helmed by Nag Ashwin. (ANI)

