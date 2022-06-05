Left Menu

Shay Mitchell welcomes second child with partner Matt Babel

05-06-2022
Actor Shay Mitchell and Matt Babel have become parents to their second child, a baby girl. The couple, who also shares two-year-old daughter Atlas Noa, welcomed the new born two weeks ago.

The ''Dollface'' actor revealed the baby news in an interaction with People magazine on the sidelines of the BEIS Motel pop-up at The Grove in Los Angeles.

Mitchell, 35, first announced she was expecting her second child in February.

The Canadian actor and Babel, 39, met through mutual friends and have been linked since January 2017.

