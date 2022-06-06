Left Menu

Rohit Shetty begins shoot for ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 12’

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty on Monday said he has started filming for his popular reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi in Cape Town, South Africa.The 12th season of the adventure and stunt-based reality show features celebrity contestants facing their worst fears to win the coveted title.Shetty, who returns as the host of Khatron Ke Khiladi for the eighth time, shared the update via a short clip he posted on Instagram.Time to go crazy, wild, raw and real once again

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-06-2022 13:29 IST | Created: 06-06-2022 13:24 IST
Rohit Shetty begins shoot for ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 12’
Director Rohit Shetty (Image Source: Instagram) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty on Monday said he has started filming for his popular reality show "Khatron Ke Khiladi" in Cape Town, South Africa.

The 12th season of the adventure and stunt-based reality show features celebrity contestants facing their worst fears to win the coveted title.

Shetty, who returns as the host of "Khatron Ke Khiladi" for the eighth time, shared the update via a short clip he posted on Instagram.

"Time to go crazy, wild, raw, and real once again! KHATRON KE KHILADI!! Shoot begins! #capetown #southafrica @colorstv," the 48-year-old director, known for blockbuster films like ''Singham'', ''Simmba'' and ''Golmaal'' series, wrote.

The celebrities participating in the 12th season of "Khatron Ke Khiladi" are Rubina Dilaik, Pratik Sehajpal, Sriti Jha, Nishant Bhat, Faisal Sheikh, Shivangi Joshi, Jannat Zubair, Tushar Kalia, Mohit Malik, Erika Packard, Chetna Pande, Kanika Mann, Aneri Vajani, and Rajiv Adatia.

The show will premiere tentatively next month on the Colors channel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Ketamine acts as a speedster of antidepressants

Study: Ketamine acts as a speedster of antidepressants

 United States
2
KLM cancels all Saturday's flights from European destinations to Schiphol

KLM cancels all Saturday's flights from European destinations to Schiphol

 Netherlands
3
Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon cancer surgery -study; Gilead drug modestly delays breast cancer progression in a late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon cancer surgery -study; J&J, AbbVie cancer drug significantly slows the progression of rare lymphoma: study and more

Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022