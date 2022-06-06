Left Menu

We have taken threat letter to Salman seriously: Mumbai police commissioner

Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey on Monday said they have taken the threat letter received by Bollywood actor Salman Khan seriously, and all angles of the case will be probed.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-06-2022 18:13 IST | Created: 06-06-2022 18:07 IST
We have taken threat letter to Salman seriously: Mumbai police commissioner
Salman Khan (Image courtesy: Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey on Monday said they have taken the threat letter received by Bollywood actor Salman Khan ''seriously'', and all angles of the case will be probed. Earlier in the day, a police team visited Khan's residence in suburban Bandra and increased security around the premises, a day after the actor and his father and screenplay writer Salim Khan received an anonymous letter threatening to kill them.

Talking to reporters, Pandey said, "As the matter is serious, so we have also taken this issue seriously. Our officials are actively investigating the case. No one has been detained till now.

''It's too early to say if the letter is fake, and also we can't say anything about the (involvement of) Lawrence Bishnoi gang. But whatever content is there in the letter, we are taking it seriously and conducting the probe,'' the commissioner added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Ketamine acts as a speedster of antidepressants

Study: Ketamine acts as a speedster of antidepressants

 United States
2
KLM cancels all Saturday's flights from European destinations to Schiphol

KLM cancels all Saturday's flights from European destinations to Schiphol

 Netherlands
3
Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon cancer surgery -study; Gilead drug modestly delays breast cancer progression in a late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon cancer surgery -study; J&J, AbbVie cancer drug significantly slows the progression of rare lymphoma: study and more

Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022