Earthchild Chapter 16 updates, release date & what to expect

Shonen Jump's new manga Earthchild started premiering in February 2022 and gathered enormous fans throughout the world. Earthchild Chapter 16 is the upcoming installment to be released next week. The Japanese manga,Earthchild (地球の子Chikyū no ko?) is written and illustrated by Hideo Shinkai.

The manga has told an emotional story so far. The way Reisuke teaches Mamoru to recognize his mother is heart-touching. Earthchild Chapter 16 could show more about Mamoru, including how she sees his mother from the eyes of his grandparents. Mamoru has a sharp brain since she is an Earthchild. Mamoru has the power to think accordingly to the current situation that happens in his surroundings.

Lastly, we saw how Reisuke's plans to head back to 'WastE' and continue their main goal. In Earthchild, "a regular person falls in love with a superhero who protects Earth! In terms of circumstances, ability, and experience--they are from two different worlds, but they get to know each other, support each other, and then... A unique love story on a planetary scale now begins."

Earthchild story so far

Reisuke Sawada wants to live with a woman who is from a completely different world. KareriHoshifuri might not only be alive but Reisuke loves his wife. Kareri sacrificed her life not only to protect the world but to protect her family. But Kareri's selfless act has put her husband and child in danger. But then again Reisuke is going to raise Mamoru as an ordinary kid.

In every chapter, fans see more emotional plots that are narrated beautifully throughout the panel. Until now fans saw Kareri has stored something in her room that she wanted to hide from her parents. It turned out to be locked in a wooden chest. Reisuke knew the password since he could communicate with Kareri.

The box contains all the items as a memento that Kareri did for her parents. Like paper cranes, dried flowers, and awards to chore vouchers, it had everything that Kareri ever shared with her parents. Everyone in the room gets emotional as they realize just how much Kareri loved her parents.

Kareri used to describe that the compliments from her parents and Reisuke matters to her while others' greetings seem fake. Kareri's parents are worried that their daughter's memories are getting blurred day by day. So they beg Reisuke to reveal every detail he knows about her.

Within all this, Mamoru has been observing everything that's happening, and to a positive surprise, the child realizes that 'the stone' is her mother. It is highlighted well that seeing how Kareri's parents are showing their love and sadness in Kareri's photo of her current state, Mamoru could understand it's his mother.

Earthchild Chapter 16 is set to be released on June 12, 2022, without any break. Earthchild is officially available on Viz Media. Read all the published chapters free on viz.com or Shonen Jump.

Also Read: One Piece Chapter 1052: Editor's note depicts Luffy in danger