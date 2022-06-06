Delhi man found dead in Gurugram in suspicious circumstances

A Delhi resident died here under suspicious circumstances with his family accusing his friends of drowning him in a swimming pool, police said on Monday. Tejpal Singh, 33, had come to Gurugram on Sunday with three of his friends. His Friends claimed that he drowned while taking a bath in a swimming pool near Gwal Pahari area. However, one of Tejpal’s relatives has claimed that when he reached the hospital to retrieve his body, he found him lain on the back seat of his Gypsy with his nose and ears bleeding, and accused the three friends of murder, police said. According to the complaint filed by Hoshiyar Singh, a resident of Sultanpur in Delhi, his younger brother Tejpal Singh had gone to Gurugram in his Gypsy with his friends -- Mange Ram, Tejpal and Nitin -- on Sunday. “Later, Nitin called me saying that my brother Tejpal had drowned in a swimming pool and they have rushed him to Neelkanth hospital. When I reached Gurugam I got to know that they have taken him to Paras Hospital. When I reached there, my brother's body was lain in the back seat of the Gypsy and he was bleeding from his nose and ears,” Hoshiyar Singh said in his complaint. “My brother’s friends drowned him in the pool after assaulting him,” he said demanding an investigation in the matter. Following his complaint, an FIR was registered against the three men under sections 304-A (death due to negligence) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC at DLF Phase 1 Police Station. SHO Dinesh Kumar said that a probe is on and the picture will be cleared only after the report of the post mortem comes.

