Jon Hamm, Juno Temple, Jennifer Jason Leigh to star in ‘Fargo’ season 5

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 07-06-2022 11:19 IST | Created: 07-06-2022 11:19 IST
Actors Jon Hamm, Jennifer Jason Leigh and Juno Temple are set to play pivotal roles in the upcoming fifth installment of FX anthology series ''Fargo''.

The acclaimed limited series is created and executive produced by Noah Hawley.

According to Variety, the new season is set in 2019 and asks the questions ''when is a kidnapping not a kidnapping, and what if your wife isn’t yours?'' Exact details are currently under wraps, but Hamm will play a character named Roy, Temple will play Dot, and Leigh will essay the role of Lorraine.

Previous seasons of ''Fargo'' have been headlined by Billy Bob Thornton, Kirsten Dunst, Ewan McGregor and Chris Rock, among others.

''Fargo'' is produced by MGM Television and FX Productions. Exectuive producers are Hawley, Warren Littlefield, Joel & Ethan Coen, Steve Stark, Kim Todd, and Vincent Landay.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

