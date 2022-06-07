Left Menu

PTI | Copenhagen | Updated: 07-06-2022 15:22 IST | Created: 07-06-2022 15:07 IST
Norwegian princess announces engagement to US boyfriend
Martha Louise Image Credit: Wikipedia
Princess Martha Louise, the daughter of Norway's King Harald, is engaged to her American boyfriend Durek Verrett, the palace said Tuesday.

The 50-year-old princess who is fourth in line to the Norwegian throne has been together with Verrett, 47, who describes himself as a shaman and a healer on his website, since May 2019, according to Norwegian media.

In a statement issued by the royal household, Harald and his wife Queen Sonja announced the engagement and said they ''wish them all the best for the future''.

Martha Louise has three daughters from her first marriage, which ended in 2016. According to Norwegian media, she plans to relocate to California with the girls.

Alongside her royal duties, the princess has written books in which she claimed to have contact with angels.

Martha Louise's older brother, Crown Prince Haakon, is the heir to the throne.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

