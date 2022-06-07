Left Menu

Congress MP Ravneet Bittu receives death threat, caller says will meet Moosewala's fate

Congress MP from Ludhiana Ravneet Singh Bittu on Tuesday received a threat call on his personal assistants mobile phone, saying he will meet the same fate as his late party colleague and singer Sidhu Moosewala. The unknown caller threatened that Bittu will meet the same fate as Moosewala, he said.

PTI | Ludhiana | Updated: 07-06-2022 17:40 IST | Created: 07-06-2022 17:40 IST
Congress MP from Ludhiana Ravneet Singh Bittu on Tuesday received a threat call on his personal assistant's mobile phone, saying he will meet the same fate as his late party colleague and singer Sidhu Moosewala. The call was received from an unknown caller, claimed his PA Harjinder Singh. Bittu is the grandson of former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh who was assassinated in 1995. The unknown caller threatened that Bittu will meet the same fate as Moosewala, he said. Moosewala was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa on May 29.

Earlier on Sunday, a letter had threatened that Bollywood actor Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan will meet the fate of Moosewala.

