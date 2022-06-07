Noted Marathi newsreader Pradeep Bhide dies at 68

Noted Marathi newsreader Pradeep Bhide died of a prolonged illness at his residence here on Tuesday, a former colleague of his said.

Bhide (68), who worked for Doordarshan (Marathi), gained popularity in the late 1980s and 90s when television sets had entered middle-class households and the state-run news channel was the only audio-visual format available for viewers.

''Bhide's dignified voice, clear pronunciations and a pleasant personality remained unchanged during his 35-year-long career as a newsreader at Mumbai Doordarshan. He was suffering from an irrecoverable ailment for a long time,'' she said.

Bhide was also involved in the Marathi theatre scene.

Bhide is survived by his wife, son and daughter. He was cremated at a crematorium in the western suburb of Andheri here, it was stated.

