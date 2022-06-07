Left Menu

Akshay-starrer 'Samrat Prithviraj' declared tax-free in Gujarat

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 07-06-2022 18:51 IST | Created: 07-06-2022 18:51 IST
Akshay-starrer 'Samrat Prithviraj' declared tax-free in Gujarat
The BJP-ruled Gujarat on Tuesday accorded tax-free status to Akshay Kumar-starrer film 'Samrat Prithviraj'.

''Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has decided to make 'Samrat Prithviraj', a Bollywood movie on the life of India's brave warrior king Prithviraj Chauhan, tax free in the state,'' the Chief Minister's Office announced through a statement on Twitter.

The announcement by the Gujarat CM came days after three other BJP-ruled states, namely Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand, declared the film tax-free.

'Samrat Prithviraj' was released in theatres countrywide on June 3. The movie also stars Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood in pivotal roles.

