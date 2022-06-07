Akshay-starrer 'Samrat Prithviraj' declared tax-free in Gujarat
- Country:
- India
The BJP-ruled Gujarat on Tuesday accorded tax-free status to Akshay Kumar-starrer film 'Samrat Prithviraj'.
''Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has decided to make 'Samrat Prithviraj', a Bollywood movie on the life of India's brave warrior king Prithviraj Chauhan, tax free in the state,'' the Chief Minister's Office announced through a statement on Twitter.
The announcement by the Gujarat CM came days after three other BJP-ruled states, namely Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand, declared the film tax-free.
'Samrat Prithviraj' was released in theatres countrywide on June 3. The movie also stars Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood in pivotal roles.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
ANALYSIS-Millions at risk as India's severe heatwave exposes cooling gaps
Zindagi to launch on Indian TV as DTH offering, 'Zindagi Gulzar Hai' to be flagship show
PM Modi hails ASHA workers for ensuring healthy India
India-Japan will contribute to open, free and inclusive Indo-Pacific defined by respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity: PM Modi
Singapore tourism numbers soar as it commits to remaining open, Indians visitors ranked first