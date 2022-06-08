Netflix sets premiere date for 'She' season 2
The second season of the Imtiaz Ali-created crime drama She will start streaming from June 17, Netflix announced Wednesday.The series follows Bhumika, played by Aaditi Pohankar, a timid Mumbai constable who realises the potential of her dormant sexuality when she goes undercover to expose a drug ring.Netflix India shared the release date of the new chapter on its official Twitter page.PSA Mark your calendars
Directed by Arif Ali and Avinash Das, the first season of the series premiered on the streamer in March 2020. It also starred Vijay Varma, Kishore Kumar G, and Vishwas Kini.
The upcoming season is directed by Arif Ali and backed by Window Seat Films, Viacom18 Studios and Tipping Point.
