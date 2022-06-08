Left Menu

Doctor Strange' writer boweld over 'RRR', calls it 'most sincere, weirdest blockbuster'

American screenwriter C Robert Cargill, known for penning Benedict Cumberbatch starrer Doctor Strange, has called filmmaker SS Rajamoulis RRR the craziest blockbuster he has ever seen.Released in March, RRR opened to a thundering response at the box office with many lauding Rajamoulis fantastical vision and grand mounting of a story of two friends.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-06-2022 15:12 IST | Created: 08-06-2022 15:12 IST
Doctor Strange' writer boweld over 'RRR', calls it 'most sincere, weirdest blockbuster'
  • Country:
  • India

American screenwriter C Robert Cargill, known for penning Benedict Cumberbatch starrer ''Doctor Strange'', has called filmmaker SS Rajamouli's ''RRR'' the ''craziest'' blockbuster he has ever seen.

Released in March, ''RRR'' opened to a thundering response at the box office with many lauding Rajamouli's fantastical vision and grand mounting of a story of two friends. The film, which had clocked more than Rs 1000 cr the global box office, has been getting a wider international acclaim ever since its Netflix premiere in May.

Cargill, whose other screenwriting credits include supernatural films like ''Sinister'' and ''The Black Phone'', took to Twitter and wrote he was happy to be a part of the ''cult'' that is ''RRR''. ''Friends came over last night to initiate me into the cult of 'RRR' (Rise Roar Revolt) and I'm here to report I am now fully, truly, deeply a member. This is the craziest, most sincere, weirdest blockbuster I've ever seen. I'm pretty sure Jess and I are watching it again this week,'' his tweet, which had more than 15,000 likes, read. ''RRR'' is Rajamouli's third consecutive blockbuster after “Baahubali: The Beginning” and its sequel, “Baahubali: The Conclusion”.

The film followed the fictional tale of two Indian freedom fighters from the early 20th century – Alluri Sitarama, played by Ram Charan and Kumaram Bheem, played by Jr NTR.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Updated) NASA's SpaceX CRS-25 cargo mission to space station no longer launching this week

(Updated) NASA's SpaceX CRS-25 cargo mission to space station no longer laun...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sounds of life; Strong T-cell response for blood cancer patients after vaccine; COVID breakthrough often serious for cancer patients

Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sou...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Strong T-cell response for blood cancer patients after vaccine; COVID breakthrough often serious for cancer patients; J&J gives the notice to terminate the Emergent manufacturing deal for the COVID vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Strong T-cell response for blood cancer patients after ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sounds of life; Chinese astronauts blast off to space station as construction enters high gear and more

Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sou...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022