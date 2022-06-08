'Joker' 2 in the making, confirms director Todd Phillips

American director Todd Phillips took to Instagram on Wednesday to confirm the news of a sequel of his 2019 hit film 'Joker'. He also revealed the title of the film is 'Joker: Folie a Deux.'

In the Instagram post, Phillips shared a cover page for the script co-written with Scott Silver, with whom he collaborated for the first film. Phillips also shared a picture that showed American actor Joaquin Phoenix, who also starred in the 'Joker' reading the script.

According to Variety, post the release of 'Joker', Phillips met with former film chief of Warner Bros, Toby Emmerich, and discussed a probable sequel. Meanwhile, although Phillips has kept the plot details of 'Joker: Folie a Deux.' under tight wraps, the title 'Folie a Deux' which means shared delusional disorder, hints at how Arthur's villainy might be embraced by the residents of the fictional Gotham City. Joker's partner in crime, the famous and crazy Harley Quinn might feature in the sequel. However, these are just speculations.

For the unversed, Todd's film 'Joker' depicted the life of struggling comedian, Arthur Fleck played by Joaquin Phoenix who is reframed into an anti-hero, taking the name of Joker, inflicting horrific acts of violence. The film garnered more than USD 1 billion worldwide and was declared a blockbuster, reported Variety. 'Joker' earned 12 Oscar nominations for best director, best picture, and best-adapted screenplay. Further, lead actor Joaquin bagged the best actor award as well. (ANI)

