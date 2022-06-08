Anushka Sharma drops a lovely selfie with Virat Kohli from their summer vacation

Bollywood star Anushka Sharma shared a lovely selfie with her husband, Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, hours after getting papped at the airport on Wednesday. The 34-year-old actor took to her Instagram stories and posted the first picture from her vacation with hubby Virat.

In the picture, Anushka could be spotted holding Virat as they rested their head on each other. The couple smiled for the selfie and posed happily together in a disclosed location. The 'PK' star could be seen sporting a multicoloured attire, accessorizing the entire look with several chains around her neck. And opting for a casual hairdo, Anushka looked simply adorable in the selfie.

On the other hand, Virat opted for a sleeveless brown tang-top. There was no caption added to the picture. However, white sand could be spotted in the background of the selfie. Prior to this, Anushka and Virat were spotted at the Mumbai airport, holding each other's hands. Anushka opted for a green shirt and denim shorts for the travel. Whereas, Virat went for a peach t-shirt and white jeans along with a pair of white sneakers.

The power couple held each other and smiled for the camera. The two secretly got married in a fairytale wedding which was only attended by the couple's close family and friends in December 2017.

The duo welcomed their first child 'Vamika Kohli' at Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital in 2021. Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka has started shooting for 'Chakda Xpress', inspired by cricketer Jhulan Goswami's life and journey. (ANI)

