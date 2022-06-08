Left Menu

Refrain from spreading communal hatred: Ghaziabad admin to Narsinghanand

The move by the administration came after the priest declared on Monday that he will go to Delhis Jama Masjid on June 17 and give a presentation on the Quran.I will go alone so that politicians who are scared of Islamic jihad may not book my followers in false cases.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 08-06-2022 22:31 IST | Created: 08-06-2022 22:31 IST
The Ghaziabad administration has issued a notice to Dasna Devi Temple priest Yati Narsinghanand, warning him of legal action if he makes a statement which spreads communal hatred. The move by the administration came after the priest declared on Monday that he will go to Delhi’s Jama Masjid on June 17 and give a presentation on the Quran.

''I will go alone so that politicians who are scared of Islamic jihad may not book my followers in false cases. My presentation about Islam and their Quran will be an eye-opener to all Muslims,'' he had said. ''The Muslims who will be present inside the premises of the mosque after knowing the facts which are written in the Quran may kill me but I will take risk of my life to save the Hindus,'' the priest said through a video and a press note released on Monday.

The politicians and Hindu dharma gurus must die by drowning because Muslims of the whole world are releasing ''Fatwa'' for beheading Hindus whenever they speak about the things which are already mentioned in their religious book, he said. The priest also supported Nupur Sharma, the suspended BJP leader, over her remarks against Prophet Mohammed. Taking note of it, the SDM (Sadar) here issued a notice to him, advising him to refrain from anything that may spread hatred in both communities.

In case he does not stop issuing hate-spreading statements, legal action will be initiated against him, the notice issue by SDM Vinay Singh said.

Police have kept extra vigil to avoid any untoward incident, SP (Rural) Iraj Raja told PTI.

