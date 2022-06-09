Money Heist Korea – Joint Economic Area gears up for June release! Know more

The South Korean adaptation of the trending Spanish series, "Money Heist Korea - Joint Economic Area" dropped its official trailer recently ahead of its June 24, 2022 premiere date.

The newly released trailer provides an overview of the thieves overtaking the mint of a unified Korea. With hostages trapped inside, the police must stop them and the shadowy mastermind behind it all. "One crime can change the world!"

Joint Economic Area is directed by Kim Hong Sun and will be collaboratively made by BH Entertainment and Content Zium. Squid Game's actor Park HaeSoo will be seen as the main character 'Berlin', a critically ill jewel thief and Professor's second-in-command and brother.

The Money Heist Korean adaption writer, Ryu Yong-jae is a big fan of the original Spanish series. He said, "I was intrigued by the premise of the remake because not only is it about the conflict between robbers and police, but also it adds new layers such as the tension, mistrust, and harmony between North and South Korea."

Ryu Yong-jae added, "[It is] a situation where thieves from North and South Korea join forces, and police from North and South join hands to stop their way, [adding] a Korean lens to the original IP."

Actor Yoo Ji Tae will play the infamous role of the Professor. He is joined by some famous actors, including Jeon Jong Seo (as Tokyo), Lee Won Jong (Moscow), and Kim Yunjin (Woo Jin), Kim Ji Hun (Denver), Jang Yoon Ju (Nairobi), Lee Hyun Woo (Rio), Kim JiHoon (Helsinki), and Lee Kyu Ho (Oslo). Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area will follow a similar storyline as the Spanish original.

Money Heist (Spanish: La casa de papel, [la ˈkasa de paˈpel], "The House of Paper") is a Spanish heist crime drama television series created by ÁlexPina. The series traces two long-prepared heists led by the Professor (Álvaro Morte), one on the Royal Mint of Spain, and one on the Bank of Spain told from the perspective of one of the robbers, Tokyo (ÚrsulaCorberó). The narrative is told in a real-time-like fashion and relies on flashbacks, time-jumps, hidden character motivations, and an unreliable narrator for complexity.

ÁlexPina is executing the Korean version of Money Heist Korea, which is set against the backdrop of the reunion of North and South Korea and revolves around The Professor (YooJi-tae) who approaches Tokyo (Jun Jong-seo) with a plan to steal 4 trillion won from the Korea Unified Mint.

Spanish spin-off, Money Heist Korea – Joint Economic Area[ Korean: 종이의집: 공동경제구역] to be premiered on June 24, 2022, on Netflix!

