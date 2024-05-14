IndiaSkills 2024 Kicks Off on Wednesday
Atul Kumar Tiwari, Secretary, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship MSDE, said the IndiaSkills Competition opens new avenues of opportunity for the skilled youth, empowering them to dream beyond conventional boundaries and showcase their skills on the global stage. This year the participants will have the opportunity to earn credits, within the National Credit Framework, the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship stated.
The country's biggest skill competition IndiaSkills will start here from Wednesday and will see the participation of over 900 students from more than 30 states and Union Territories.
Winners of IndiaSkills, with the help of industry trainers, will prepare for WorldSkills Competition scheduled to take place in Lyon, France, in September 2024 and will bring together 1,500 competitors from over 70 countries. The four-day-long IndiaSkills will allow participants to showcase their diverse skills and talent on a national platform across 61 skills ''from traditional crafts to cutting-edge technologies''. ''While 47 skills competition will be held onsite, 14 will be held offsite in Karnataka, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Gujarat keeping in mind the best infrastructure available,'' an official statement said. Participants will participate in 9 exhibition skills like drone-filming making, textile-weaving, leather-shoemaking, and prosthetics-makeup. Atul Kumar Tiwari, Secretary, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), said the IndiaSkills Competition opens new avenues of opportunity for the skilled youth, empowering them to dream beyond conventional boundaries and showcase their skills on the global stage. This year the participants will have the opportunity to earn credits, within the National Credit Framework, the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship stated. About 2.5 lakh candidates registered for the competition on the Skill India Digital Hub (SIDH) Portal, of which 26,000 were shortlisted through a process of pre-screening.
