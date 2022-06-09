Left Menu

Anthony Hopkins joins Zack Snyder's 'Rebel Moon'

Two-time Academy Award winner Anthony Hopkins is set to star in Rebel Moon, a sci-fi adventure film directed by Zack Snyder.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 09-06-2022 14:51 IST | Created: 09-06-2022 14:51 IST
Anthony Hopkins joins Zack Snyder's 'Rebel Moon'
  • Country:
  • United States

Two-time Academy Award winner Anthony Hopkins is set to star in ''Rebel Moon'', a sci-fi adventure film directed by Zack Snyder. The movie, set up at Netflix, also stars Sofia Boutella, Charlie Hunnam, Ray Fisher, Djimon Hounsou, Bae Doona, Staz Nair, and Corey Stoll, among others.

''Rebel Moon'' chronicles the story of a peaceful colony on the edge of the galaxy that is threatened by the armies of a tyrannical regent named Balisarius. Desperate, the civilians despatch a young woman (played by Boutella), who has a mysterious past, to seek out warriors from nearby planets to help them challenge the regent.

According to Deadline, Hopkins will voice star as Jimmy, an impossibly sentient JC1435 mechanised battle robot and one-time defender of the slain king.

Snyder wrote the script, based on his and Kurt Johnstad's story, with Shay Hatten and Johnstad.

Alfonso Herrera, Jena Malone, Stuart Martin, Michiel Huisman, Cleopatra Coleman, Fra Fee, Rhian Rees, Ed Skrein, E Duffy, Charlotte Maggi, Sky Yang, and Cary Elwes also round out the cast of the project.

''Rebel Moon'' is the first feature film under the first-look deal between The Stone Quarry Productions, headed by Zack Snyder, Deborah Snyder and Wesley Coller, and the streamer. Snyder's last directorial was 2021's zombie heist film ''Army of the Dead'', which also premiered on Netflix.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UP: 4 killed, 2 injured after truck hits motorcycles

UP: 4 killed, 2 injured after truck hits motorcycles

 India
2
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch Egypt's Nilesat 301 communications satellite today

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch Egypt's Nilesat 301 communications satel...

 Global
3
ESA adopts mission to intercept a comet in deep space; will launch in 2029

ESA adopts mission to intercept a comet in deep space; will launch in 2029

 France
4
Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sounds of life; NASA to launch rockets from Australia's north for scientific studies and more

Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sou...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022