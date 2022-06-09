Stranger Things Season 4 Vol 2 must resolve these cliffhangers!

Stranger Things Season 4 is not over yet. The fourth season takes place six months after the events of the third season. In the season, a string of strange deaths tied to the Upside Down caused terror among Hawkins' residents.

Stranger Things Vol 1 left fans into the climax. The series truly went harder on the horror than ever before. Volume 2 has to answer plenty of answers including what happened to Eleven's siblings at Hawkins Lab. We have seen in Season 1 how Will was able to communicate with lights. But, how did Hopper survive in the third season in the machine explosion? How long did Upside Down exist?

All these questions will be answered in Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2. There are still plenty of questions that the Netflix series has to solve before it comes to an end.

Eleven finally confronted her suppressed memories, and in doing so learned the truth about the monstrous Vecna. At the same time, it revealed the confrontation between Vecna and Nancy in Upside Down. Viewers wonder whether she will survive.

Max was nearly killed by Vecna in episode 4, luckily her friends save her by using her favorite song. But after she was saved, Max continued to play the songs hoping for the return of Vecna. Fans think she could be in trouble again.

Joyce and Hopper finally reunite in volume 1 of Stranger Things but still they need to find a way out to escape from the Russian prison with Murray and Dmitri. Furthermore, they have to save themselves from Demogorgon. But their plane has already been destroyed, so they need to find a new way of transport to escape.

Another big question in our minds is this: Will Mike, Jonathan and Will meet Eleven on time in Stranger things Season 4 Volume 2? Though they are close to the location of Eleven, but they have to find her.

Besides, Lt. Colonel Sullivan tortures Agent Wallace in hopes of figuring out where Owens is hiding Eleven. But he can't take the torture anymore and reveals the location of Eleven but requests not to be cruel to her. Now Sullivan is towards the project of Nina so he also needs Eleven. Fans will see who reached to Eleven first in the cat and rat race in Stranger things Season 4 Volume 2.

Several more questions are popping up in our minds. For instance, Will Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2 show Nancy's choice? Who will Nancy choose between Jonathan and Steve? It seems Steve and Nancy will be back together in their relationship before the end of Volume 2.

Besides, Nancy, Robin, and Eddie follow Steve after he gets stuck in the Upside Down Watergate. Steve's friends help him to fight against Demo Bats. But, it seems now Nancy might be the next target of Demo Bats as Robin, and Eddie finds another way to get out.

The Upside Down is stuck on November 6, 1983, on the day Will Byers went missing in Stranger Things Season 1. The reason why Upside Down is still stuck in the same year might get clear in Stranger Things Season 4 Part 2.

Finally, can we see Eleven fighting with Vecna as temporary she gets back her power in the fifth episode of Season 4? Though fans want to see her back in the action again but Stranger Things Season 4 trailer suggests she is using her power for the Nina Project. If Eleven meets Mike, Will, and Jonathan and they take her back to Hawkins, we might see her fighting with Vecna.

Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2 is set to premiere on July 1. Keep a tab on Devdiscourse to get more updates on the Netflix series.

Also Read: Cobra Kai Season 5 could be action-packed! Know all updates till now