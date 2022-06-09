Left Menu

Woman dies by suicide, husband consumes poison

A 25-year-old woman allegedly hanged herself while her husband is battling for life after consuming poison here on Thursday, city police said.The incident took place in Kapil Nagar area. Praful then allegedly consumed poison.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 09-06-2022 20:27 IST | Created: 09-06-2022 20:27 IST
Woman dies by suicide, husband consumes poison
  • Country:
  • India

A 25-year-old woman allegedly hanged herself while her husband is battling for life after consuming poison here on Thursday, city police said.

The incident took place in Kapil Nagar area. The deceased was identified as Ritu Sahare (25). Her husband Praful Sahare (30), who works as a furniture maker, was undergoing treatment at a hospital, said a police official.

As per the preliminary investigation, Praful and Ritu had an argument in the morning, following which Ritu allegedly slashed her wrist with a blade and hanged herself. Praful then allegedly consumed poison. His brother, who lives in the same building, entered the house after being alerted by the couple's son, and found Ritu hanging and Praful unconscious. PTI COR KRK KRK KRK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UP: 4 killed, 2 injured after truck hits motorcycles

UP: 4 killed, 2 injured after truck hits motorcycles

 India
2
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch Egypt's Nilesat 301 communications satellite today

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch Egypt's Nilesat 301 communications satel...

 Global
3
ESA adopts mission to intercept a comet in deep space; will launch in 2029

ESA adopts mission to intercept a comet in deep space; will launch in 2029

 France
4
Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sounds of life; NASA to launch rockets from Australia's north for scientific studies and more

Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sou...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022