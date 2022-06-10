Left Menu

Bhuvan Bam to star in Disney+ Hotstar series 'Taaza Khabar'

With Taaza Khabar we re-look at the idea of wishful thinking and the consequences it can have if and when granted.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-06-2022 11:42 IST | Created: 10-06-2022 11:42 IST
Bhuvan Bam to star in Disney+ Hotstar series 'Taaza Khabar'
  • Country:
  • India

Social media star and actor Bhuvan Bam is set to star in ''Taaza Khabar'', a feel-good series from Disney+ Hotstar, the streaming platform announced Friday.

According to the makers, the show will take viewers on a ''riveting new ride of a man stumbling upon magical powers and the ripples it creates in his humble life''.

Bam, who has previously starred in short film ''Plus Minus'' and web series ''TVF Bachelors'', said prepping for the series was a ''humbling experience'' for him.

''I feel grateful that I got to explore a completely new side to wishful thinking with my character in Taaza Khabar... As we begin shooting, I'm confident that emoting this character is going to be fun, I already relate to this character so much,'' he said in a statement.

Based on the life of a sanitation worker, the Mumbai-set show depicts class-based poverty and the human desire to lead a better life.

Himank Gaur has directed ''Taaza Khabar'', which has been penned by writer duo Hussain and Abbas Dalal.

“Receiving miraculous powers is a wish every human being harbours whenever faced with hardships. With Taaza Khabar we re-look at the idea of wishful thinking and the consequences it can have if and when granted. Bhuvan Bam brought to this realistic role his own personal flair that I am confident will win over viewers…” added Gaur.

Rohit Raj, who has produced ''Plus Minus'' and Gaur's TV series ''Dhindhora'', described the upcoming series as ''a plunge into a brand new genre''.

''The script is very exciting and I’m looking forward to presenting a show that can be viewed and enjoyed by all,'' he added.

The show also stars Shriya Pilgaonkar, J D Chakravarthy, Deven Bhojani, Prathmesh Parab, Nitya Mathur, Shilpa Shukla and Mithilesh Chaturvedi.

A Hotstar Specials series, ''Taaza Khabar'' is currently under production.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
As top U.S. retailers drown in goods, rotation to services picks up inflation slack

As top U.S. retailers drown in goods, rotation to services picks up inflatio...

 Global
2
Study Reveals Privacy Threats of Real-Time Bidding

Study Reveals Privacy Threats of Real-Time Bidding

 Global
3
New update lands on OnePlus 10R 5G in India: What's new?

New update lands on OnePlus 10R 5G in India: What's new?

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Brazil health officials await test results to confirm first monkeypox case; More than 1,000 monkeypox cases were reported to the WHO - briefing and more

Health News Roundup: Brazil health officials await test results to confirm f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022