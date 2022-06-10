Left Menu

Sam Worthington joins Kevin Hart in Netflix heist thriller 'Lift'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 10-06-2022 13:34 IST | Created: 10-06-2022 13:34 IST
Sam Worthington joins Kevin Hart in Netflix heist thriller 'Lift'
  • Country:
  • United States

''Avatar'' star Sam Worthington has boarded the cast of actor-comedian Kevin Hart-led Netflix heist thriller movie ''Lift''.

The film also features actors Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Vincent D'Onofrio, Billy Magnussen, Ursula Corbero, Yun Jee Kim, Viveik Kalra, Paul Anderson, Burn Gorman, Jean Reno and Jacob Batalon.

According to Deadline, filmmaker F Gary Gray will direct the movie from a script penned by Dan Kunka and Jeremy Doner.

The story centres on Hart's master thief who is wooed by his ex-girlfriend and the FBI to pull off an impossible heist with his international crew on a 777 flying from London to Zurich.

The film is produced by Genre Pictures' Simon Kinberg and Audrey Chon and 6th & Idaho's Matt Reeves and Adam Kassan. Hart will be producing the project along with Brian Smiley for his HartBeat Productions.

Gray, Brent O'Connor and Patricia Braga are executive producing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New update lands on OnePlus 10R 5G in India: What's new?

New update lands on OnePlus 10R 5G in India: What's new?

 India
2
As top U.S. retailers drown in goods, rotation to services picks up inflation slack

As top U.S. retailers drown in goods, rotation to services picks up inflatio...

 Global
3
Study Reveals Privacy Threats of Real-Time Bidding

Study Reveals Privacy Threats of Real-Time Bidding

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Brazil health officials await test results to confirm first monkeypox case; More than 1,000 monkeypox cases were reported to the WHO - briefing and more

Health News Roundup: Brazil health officials await test results to confirm f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022