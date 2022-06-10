Sam Worthington joins Kevin Hart in Netflix heist thriller 'Lift'
''Avatar'' star Sam Worthington has boarded the cast of actor-comedian Kevin Hart-led Netflix heist thriller movie ''Lift''.
The film also features actors Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Vincent D'Onofrio, Billy Magnussen, Ursula Corbero, Yun Jee Kim, Viveik Kalra, Paul Anderson, Burn Gorman, Jean Reno and Jacob Batalon.
According to Deadline, filmmaker F Gary Gray will direct the movie from a script penned by Dan Kunka and Jeremy Doner.
The story centres on Hart's master thief who is wooed by his ex-girlfriend and the FBI to pull off an impossible heist with his international crew on a 777 flying from London to Zurich.
The film is produced by Genre Pictures' Simon Kinberg and Audrey Chon and 6th & Idaho's Matt Reeves and Adam Kassan. Hart will be producing the project along with Brian Smiley for his HartBeat Productions.
Gray, Brent O'Connor and Patricia Braga are executive producing.
