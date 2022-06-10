Marvel Studios' 'Thunderbolts' movie in development, Jake Schreier to direct
Thunderbolts, a film based on a team of supervillains in the Marvel comics, is in early development at Marvel Studios. According to Deadline, Paper Towns helmer Jake Schreier is attached to direct the movie.Black Widow writer Eric Pearson will pen the film, with Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige attached as producer.Plot and cast details are currently under wraps.
- Country:
- United States
''Thunderbolts'', a film based on a team of supervillains in the Marvel comics, is in early development at Marvel Studios. According to Deadline, ''Paper Towns'' helmer Jake Schreier is attached to direct the movie.
''Black Widow'' writer Eric Pearson will pen the film, with Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige attached as producer.
Plot and cast details are currently under wraps. In the Marvel comics, the Thunderbolts is a team of villains, anti-heroes and reformed baddies.
Some of the characters who could be appearing in the film include Baron Zemo, Yelena Belova, Ghost, Taskmaster, The Abomination, US Agent, the Winter Soldier and General Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross who assembles the first team. Schreier recently finished shooting for the A24 and Netflix series ''Beef''.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Ms Marvel is a Shah Rukh fan: First reactions to the Disney+ series on MCU's latest superhero
Piyush Goyal inaugurates MIFF, hopes Disney, Marvel Studios make movies in India
Muslim, woman and South Asian: 'Ms Marvel', Marvel’s latest superhero, makes her debut
Farhan Akhtar a fascinating person: 'Ms Marvel' star Iman Vellani
Fan turns superhero in 'Ms. Marvel' comic spin-off