CJI worships at Lord Venkateswara temple

PTI | Tirupati | Updated: 10-06-2022 18:51 IST | Created: 10-06-2022 18:51 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Supreme Court Chief Justice NV Ramana on Friday offered prayers at the ancient hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala here, a temple official said.

After an overnight stay on the sacred hills, Justice Ramana, an ardent devotee, with his family members visited the shrine at the crack of dawn today.

After taking part in some locally arranged programmes here, Justice Ramana arrived on the hills on Thursday night, he said. Before leaving Tirupati this afternoon, Justice Ramana also worshipped at the famous shrine of goddess Sri Padmavathi in Tiruchanur here, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

