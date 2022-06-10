Left Menu

Frank Grillo to lead upcoming action flick 'MR-9'

Hollywood actor Frank Grillo of 'Captain America' fame, is set to star in the upcoming action movie 'MR-9', which is shooting imminently in the US and Bangladesh.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 10-06-2022 20:43 IST | Created: 10-06-2022 20:43 IST
Hollywood actor Frank Grillo of 'Captain America' fame, is set to star in the upcoming action movie 'MR-9', which is shooting imminently in the US and Bangladesh. According to Deadline, writer-director Asif Akbar's spy action-thriller is based on the popular Masud Rana novels written by late novelist Qazi Anwar Hussain.

Plot details have been kept under wraps but it has been reported that Grillo will play the nemesis of secret agent Rana, code name MR-9, of the Bangladesh Counter-Intelligence Agency. The film is adapted from the original first novel 'Masud Rana: Dhonghsho Pahar (Demolition Hill)'. Hussain published 550 novels published in the series, which is influenced by the James Bond franchise.

Bangladeshi production company Jaaz Multimedia, LA-based Al Bravo Films and MR-9 Films have joined forces to get the film into production. Producers are Al Bravo, Hemdee Kiwanuka, Colin Bates, Akbar, Philip Tan and Abdul Aziz with executive producers Niko Foster, Peter Nguyen and Phillip B. Goldfine, the outlet reported. The film's screenplay has been adapted by Akbar, Aziz and Nazim Ud Daula from the first novel 'Masud Rana: Dhonghsho Pahar', originally published in 1966.

Apart from this project, Grillo is starring in the upcoming Lionsgate film 'Paradise Highway' alongside Morgan Freeman and Ambi Pictures biopic 'Lamborghini', where he will portray founder Ferruccio Lamborghini, as per Deadline. (ANI)

