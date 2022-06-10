Left Menu

Shehnaaz Gill goes chic in beige corset pantsuit

Singer-actor Shehnaaz Gill dropped a set of glimpses from her latest photo shoot in a stunning beige corset pantsuit.

Updated: 10-06-2022 23:58 IST
Shehnaaz Gill goes chic in beige corset pantsuit
Shehnaaz Gill (Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Singer-actor Shehnaaz Gill dropped a set of glimpses from her latest photo shoot in a stunning beige corset pantsuit. The Bigg Boss 13 fame took to her Instagram handle and dropped some jaw-dropping glimpses in a beige-hued corset jumpsuit, flaunting her fashionable side. "I'm right here" she captioned the post.

Dressed in a beige jumpsuit, the singer-actor looked stunning as her nude makeup, bold-kohled eyes and rustic bold jewellery complimented the entire look. Shehnaaz's fans were quite quick to react to the post and showered love in the comment section. A fan commented," Our upcoming Bollywood Queen", and another fan wrote, "You look amazing, want to see you on the big screen".

She has returned to her social media A-game, and netizens are really appreciating her posts. Shehnaaz's innocence had always appealed to Salman during her 'Bigg Boss' days, and the way she dealt with her boyfriend Sidharth Shukla's death had really touched everyone's heart.

Shehnaaz is supposed to be paired opposite Aayush Sharma in the Salman Khan-led movie, where she portrays the role of an innocent and vulnerable girl-next-door. 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' will have Pooja Hegde as the female lead, alongside Aayush Sharma and Zaheer Iqbal, who allegedly play Salman Khan's brothers. It is also speculated that Raghav Juyal had joined the cast of the movie.

The actor recently started shooting for the film in Mumbai. A source close to the production house shared in a statement, "Shehnaaz Gill has started shooting for Salman Khan's much talked about film. The first schedule of the movie will start in Mumbai, then in Hyderabad, followed by northern cities of India." Shehnaaz having recently appeared in the Punjabi film, 'Honsla Rakh' opposite Diljit Dosanjh, is set to make her Bollywood debut with 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali,' releasing on December 30, 2022. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

