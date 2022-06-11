Left Menu

Boxing-Fury in talks to face winner of Joshua v Usyk rematch - Daily Mail

Fury knocked out fellow Briton Dillian Whyte in front of a sell-out crowd at Wembley Stadium in April to retain his heavyweight crown, telling fans afterwards it was unlikely he would fight again. His wife, Paris, later told BT Sport that he would return only for a title unification bout.

Reuters | Updated: 11-06-2022 15:21 IST | Created: 11-06-2022 15:15 IST
Boxing-Fury in talks to face winner of Joshua v Usyk rematch - Daily Mail
Tyson Fury Image Credit: Wikipedia

WBC heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury is in talks to face the winner of Anthony Joshua's rematch against Oleksandr Usyk despite having repeatedly spoken of hanging up his gloves, the Daily Mail newspaper reported. Fury knocked out fellow Briton Dillian Whyte in front of a sell-out crowd at Wembley Stadium in April to retain his heavyweight crown, telling fans afterwards it was unlikely he would fight again.

His wife, Paris, later told BT Sport that he would return only for a title unification bout. Usyk beat Joshua at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in September last year to seize the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO belts.

Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn said in February that the rematch with Usyk would take place in May. However, the bout has since been delayed several times after Usyk returned home to Ukraine to join a territorial defence battalion following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a "special military operation".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Norway to return its military helicopters, seek repayment from NH Industries

Norway to return its military helicopters, seek repayment from NH Industries

 Norway
2
Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports 45,540 more people with fever symptoms amid COVID outbreak -KCNA; Diabetes may increase long COVID risk; COVID while pregnant is linked to baby brain development issues and more

Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports 45,540 more people with fever symptoms ...

 Global
3
3 years after hospital switched her newborn, woman reunited with son

3 years after hospital switched her newborn, woman reunited with son

 India
4
ANALYSIS-Russia gas crisis highlights Europe's green energy storage problem

ANALYSIS-Russia gas crisis highlights Europe's green energy storage problem

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022