Soundararajan, Rangasamy pull temple chariot

Puducherry, Jun 11 PTI Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister N Rangasamy were among those who pulled the chariot of the shrine of Tirukameeswarar in neighbouring Villianoor at the annual car festival on Saturday. Djeacoumar were the others who took part in the chariot-pulling festival.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 11-06-2022 16:07 IST | Created: 11-06-2022 16:07 IST
Puducherry, Jun 11 (PTI): Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister N Rangasamy were among those who pulled the chariot of the shrine of Tirukameeswarar in neighbouring Villianoor at the annual car festival on Saturday. Territorial Home Minister A Namassivayam, Assembly Speaker R Selvam and Agriculture Minister C. Djeacoumar were the others who took part in the chariot-pulling festival. Opposition leader R Siva (DMK), who represents Villianoor constituency, launched an annadhanam programme at the temple on the occasion of the festival.

The Saivite temple at Villianoor, dating back to the 12th century, was constructed during the reign of Rajendra Chola. It has been a tradition in Puducherry that the Head of the State, along with the common people, should pull the chariot at the festival.

Tamilisai Soundararjan and the others later went around the temple and offered worship at the sanctum sanctorum.

