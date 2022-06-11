Left Menu

Three Jammu beers win Gold, Silver, Bronze medals at 'Beer of India Awards' 2022

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 11-06-2022 18:21 IST
Three beer brands of Jammu-based Devans Modern Breweries Limited -- Godfather Legendary, Six Fields Blanche and Kotsberg Pils -- have won Gold, Silver and Bronze medals, respectively, in various categories at the internationally recognised 'The Beer of India Awards' 2022.

The Devans Modern Breweries Limited had secured medals in 2020 and 2021 also, making this the third consecutive year of its victory spree, a company spokesperson said on Saturday.

It bagged awards in three categories of beer -- Gold medal for Godfather Legendary strong beer in the strong lager (Packaged) section, Silver award to Six Fields Blanche in the Witbier (Packaged) segment and Bronze award to Kotsberg Pils in the light lager (Packaged) segment, the spokesperson said.

The Brewer World, which is India’s first and only online media platform dedicated to the Beer & Brewing Industry has taken the onus, developing its very own B2B event to bridge the gap and celebrate the brightest stars in the world of Indian beer, announced the awards.

Conceptualized by Brewer World, the mission of the awards ceremony is to recognize excellence in beers across India with a blind tasting judging process.

Using globally accepted judging protocols, the winners were picked on the basis of color, aroma flavor, mouth feel, and overall impression.

The jury awarded the highest quality beers - genuine, full of character, and in accordance with the 2015 BJCP Style Guidelines, he said.

