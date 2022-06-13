Patti LuPone pays tribute to COVID safety officers at 2022 Tonys

Actor Patti LuPone, who just won her third Tony award, took out a moment during her acceptance speech to thank COVID safety officers who have helped bring Broadway back after its 18-month shutdown during the coronavirus pandemic. LuPone first thanked the audience before her before expressing her gratitude to her work colleagues, who she said are an "honor to work with every night", People reported.

Continuing to thank behind-the-scenes personnel, LuPone then celebrated "all of the understudies across all of the stages in New York, and to all of the COVID safety people." "I love you all. Thank you," she concluded her speech.

LuPone bagged the 2022 Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical for her portrayal of Joanne in Company. She was honoured at the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 12, beating out fellow nominees Jeannette Bayardelle of Girl From the North Country, Shoshana Bean of Mr. Saturday Night, Jayne Houdyshell of The Music Man, L Morgan Lee of A Strange Loop and Jennifer Simard of Company. This marks LuPone's third Tony after she previously won the best actress in a musical for her roles in Evita (1980) and Gypsy (2008).

The nomination is also LuPone's eighth career nod total for theater's biggest honour, among her two wins. (ANI)

