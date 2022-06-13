Sweet Tooth Season 2’s filming completed! Know the release date

Netflix Sweet Tooth Season 2 has officially wrapped up filming. Netflix gave the news at Geeked Week on June 6, 2022, with a behind-the-scene video of the cast and the crew members cheering during the announcement. The filming concluded ahead of the original scheduled date on June 10, 2022.

The short clip for Sweet Tooth Season 2 opens with a narration of the story by James Brolin. He describes, "This is a story. The story of a very special group of people who found themselves at the end of filming Season 2 of Sweet Tooth."

The cast and the crew members share how they love the show. In the announcement, the series actor Nonso Anozie (played as Tommy Jepperd) said, "It's been a long journey and it's been very hard work but it's been amazing fun and I can't wait to share with you on what happens in season 2."

Dania Ramirez (played as Aimee) added, "The stakes are higher, the battles are bigger, [and] the mean guys are meaner."

Based on the comic book by Jeff Lemire, Sweet Tooth is a popular television series on Netflix that aired on June 4, 2021. It comes from Warner Brothers Television, DC Entertainment, and Team Downey. Netflix officially renewed Sweet Tooth for Season 2 on July 29, 2021.

Sweet Tooth Season 2 will come with eight episodes. It will follow the continuation of the story of the birth of hybrid babies. The story mainly focuses on Gus (played by Christian Convery), a young boy who is half-human half- deer living in a remote location with his father.

Sweet Tooth Season 2 ends with Gus taken to Dr. Aditya Singh (Adeel Akhtar), who is desperate to find a vaccine for the H5G9 virus. But after hearing about Gus, he realizes that this hybrid-born boy can't be divided. Instead, he decides to continue his experiments on Gus.

Fans could see the former therapist, Aimee Eden (Dania Ramirez) who saves Jepperd and plans to set free her adopted hybrid daughter Wendy and all of the other kids from Abbot's forces, who abducted them.

Jim Mickle is returning as the showrunner in the second season of the post-apocalyptic fantasy drama. Susan Downey and Robert Downey Jr. will play the same role of the executive producer alongside Amanda Burrell and Linda Moran.

Though the casting list for Sweet Tooth Season 2 is yet to be revealed, we expect the cast to be the same including Christian Convery (played as Gus), Nonso Anozie (Tommy Jepperd), Adeel Akhtar (Dr. Aditya Singh), Stefania LaVie Owen (Bear), Dania Ramirez (Aimee), Will Forte (Gus' father) and Neil Sandilands (General Steven Abbot).

Netflix has not confirmed the release date yet. Based on the current scenario, the filming has wrapped up, and if the makers take another six months to complete the post-production work, then we could expect Sweet Tooth Season 2 in early 2023. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on the Netflix series.

