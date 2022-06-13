Outlander Season 7’s ending “has to be a Romeo and Juliet moment,” says Balfe

Outlander Season 7 is officially under production. Outlander stars Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan have already stated that the series will be end with the seventh season.

In an interview with Digital Spy, Caitriona Balfe opens up on how she'd like Outlander to end. She describes a bittersweet Outlander ending is similar to tragedies like Romeo and Juliet.

"I think it has to be a Romeo and Juliet moment, right, where we are both together, or a Naoise and Deirdre moment where Jamie and Claire sort of lie down together and slowly drift off," Balfe told Digital Spy. "I don't think one can survive without the other and I don't think Claire will leave him at all. Nobody is eternal, so at some point, someone is going to have to croak it so they might as well do it together!

Caitriona Balfe don't want to know the end of the series but Sam Heughan asks author Diana Gabaldon how Outlander Season 7 could end. Balfe said, "I think she has told Sam something about his character, but then I think he is just really nosy and he badgered her! I'm quite happy to let the mystery live, and just find out when I need to find out."

A 16-episode seventh season of Starz's historical drama, Outlander was renewed in March 2021. Outlander Season 6 aired on March 6, 2022. The sixth season of the series has been shortened due to the pandemic, however, Starz announced an extended season seven.

The plot of Outlander Season 7 will be based on the seventh novel by Diana Gabaldon, "An Echo in the Bone."As the sixth season could not cover the full book of "A Breath of Snow and Ashes," the executive producer Toni Graphia promised to show the rest part in Outlander Season 7.

An Echo in the Bone focuses on the Revolutionary War but contains lot of twists and turns along the way. Fans could also see a time travel again and more detail on Jamie's past in the form of his son, William. This also means that we'll get to see more of Lord John Grey (David Berry).

According to Deadline, Outlander Season 7 could be released on late 2022 or early 2023. Considering that season 6 premiered in March 2022, that's frankly huge news.

