Tihar Jail Visit: Delhi CM's Family and Aide Express Solidarity
Arvind Kejriwal's wife and a cabinet minister visited him in Tihar jail. Kejriwal inquired about the well-being of schoolchildren and the supply of medicines to clinics, despite his own condition. Previously, his wife's request to meet him was denied but later granted. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is expected to visit Kejriwal on Tuesday.
- Country:
- India
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita and cabinet minister Atishi met him in Tihar jail on Monday.
Sunita Kejriwal, whose application to meet her husband was earlier denied by the Tihar jail administration, was granted permission for the meeting on Monday, according to the AAP. After the meeting, Atishi told reporters that upon being asked about his well-being, Kejriwal instead asked if schoolchildren were getting books and whether medicines were being supplied to mohalla clinics.
On Sunday, the AAP had said that the jail authorities had denied her permission to meet the chief minister, a charge refuted by the prison authorities.
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will meet Kejriwal on Tuesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
'Jumla patra': AAP on BJP's LS poll manifesto
People ready to give AAP a chance in Assam as they are fed up with Congress, BJP: Kaundinya
LS polls: Former Akali MLA Pawan Tinu joins AAP; likely to be fielded from Jalandhar
VHP leader shot dead in Nangal; Punjab BJP chief slams AAP govt
"Kumaraswamy should immediately apologise to women...," Karnataka AAP chief Mukyamantri Chandru