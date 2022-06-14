Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 254: Will Boruto win the challenge?

To maintain peace and stop the war, Boruto tells Ikada to stop the war, but he turns down his offer. Boruto tried several times to change his friend's mind but Ikada refuses to listen and ages at Boruto because of his sister Seiren's death. Finally, Ikada says he would agree to the proposal if Boruto brings him Chojuro's head. BorutoNaruto Next Generations Episode 254 will showcase how Boruto wins the challenge.

Sarada and Mitsuki finally see that there is no point to reason anymore. Boruto attempts to give his life instead of Chojuro. Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 254 is titled "The Spiral of Revenge". (Transcription: Fukushū no Uzu (Japanese: 復讐の渦)).

The official trailer for Boruto Episode 254 is out. Boruto is crying and confessing that even he is scared of dying. But he is not the only one. He remembers all the people who gave up their lives in the fighting. So he can't let this war continue.

In order to stop the war, someone must take all the pain. Boruto will take responsibility of everything.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 248 is scheduled for release on June 12, 2022, at 5:30 PM JST. New episodes of the manga series air every Sunday. The new episode will drop at different times worldwide so that global audiences can go through it at their convenient times.

The previous episodes of Boruto Naruto anime can be watched on the official websites via Anime Lab, Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu.

