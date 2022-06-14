Left Menu

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 254: Will Boruto win the challenge?

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 14-06-2022 09:01 IST | Created: 14-06-2022 09:01 IST
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 254: Will Boruto win the challenge?
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 248 is scheduled for release on June 12, 2022, at 5:30 PM JST. Image Credit: Boruto Episode 254 / Official trailer
  • Country:
  • Japan

To maintain peace and stop the war, Boruto tells Ikada to stop the war, but he turns down his offer. Boruto tried several times to change his friend's mind but Ikada refuses to listen and ages at Boruto because of his sister Seiren's death. Finally, Ikada says he would agree to the proposal if Boruto brings him Chojuro's head. BorutoNaruto Next Generations Episode 254 will showcase how Boruto wins the challenge.

Sarada and Mitsuki finally see that there is no point to reason anymore. Boruto attempts to give his life instead of Chojuro. Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 254 is titled "The Spiral of Revenge". (Transcription: Fukushū no Uzu (Japanese: 復讐の渦)).

Also Read: Boruto Chapter 71: Code to be unlocked but Sasuke might be in danger!

The official trailer for Boruto Episode 254 is out. Boruto is crying and confessing that even he is scared of dying. But he is not the only one. He remembers all the people who gave up their lives in the fighting. So he can't let this war continue.

In order to stop the war, someone must take all the pain. Boruto will take responsibility of everything.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 248 is scheduled for release on June 12, 2022, at 5:30 PM JST. New episodes of the manga series air every Sunday. The new episode will drop at different times worldwide so that global audiences can go through it at their convenient times.

The previous episodes of Boruto Naruto anime can be watched on the official websites via Anime Lab, Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get more updates on Boruto: Naruto anime and other Japanese anime series!

Also Read: One Piece Episode 1022: Will Chopper succeed in his mission to save Hyogoro?

TRENDING

1
SASSA to pay R350 SRD grant for new cycle in mid-June

SASSA to pay R350 SRD grant for new cycle in mid-June

South Africa
2
NASA/ESA Hubble snaps vast cosmic treasure chest: Check out this dazzling picture

NASA/ESA Hubble snaps vast cosmic treasure chest: Check out this dazzling pi...

 Global
3
Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Indonesia launching nationwide vaccinations for foot and mouth disease; Pfizer COVID vaccines safe and effective for small children, FDA staff say and more

Health News Roundup: Indonesia launching nationwide vaccinations for foot an...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022