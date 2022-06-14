Actor Siddhanth Kapoor, held for consuming drugs, released on bail

Bollywood actor and assistant director Siddhanth Kapoor, son of veteran film personality Shakti Kapoor, who was held on charges of consuming drugs was released on bail late on Monday night, police said.

The actor and the four others who were arrested were released on station bail with a direction that they have to depose before the police as and when required, a police official said.

Siddhanth, brother of actor Shraddha Kapoor, was detained by police on Sunday night at a five-star hotel on MG Road here during an alleged rave party. ''It is confirmed that Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor's son Siddhant Kapoor took drugs. He tested positive for taking drugs in the blood test report,'' the Deputy Commissioner of Police Dr Bheemashankar S Guled had told reporters on Monday. About 35 people present during the party were subjected to medical examination and five of them including Siddhanth were confirmed to have consumed drugs.

In the raid, police also seized seven 'Ecstasy' pills and a packet of marijuana from the party area.

The accused have been booked under section 22A, 22B and 27B of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

The police had uncovered drug abuse in a section of Kannada film industry in 2020. They had then arrested actors Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani and former minister late Jeevaraj Alva's son Aditya Alva.

