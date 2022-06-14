Left Menu

'The Handmaid's Tale' season 5 to air in September

The fifth season of the award winning series The Handmaids Tale will start streaming on Hulu from September 14.Series lead star Elisabeth Moss shared the announcement date in an Instagram post on Monday night, adding she has also directed two episodes of the upcoming installment.Guess whos back...

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 14-06-2022 13:13 IST | Created: 14-06-2022 13:13 IST
'The Handmaid's Tale' season 5 to air in September
  • Country:
  • United States

The fifth season of the award winning series ''The Handmaid's Tale'' will start streaming on Hulu from September 14.

Series lead star Elisabeth Moss shared the announcement date in an Instagram post on Monday night, adding she has also directed two episodes of the upcoming installment.

''Guess who's back... 9.14.22 Season 5. First 2 episodes. Directed by yours truly. Cinematography @nicdaleydp #handmaidstale,'' Moss captioned two stills from the show featuring her character June and Yvonne Strahovski's Serena Waterford.

Bradley Whitford stars as Commander Joseph Lawrence, Ann Dowd as Aunt Lydia, O. T. Fagbenle as Luke, Samira Wiley as Moira Strand, and Jordana Blake as Hannah Bankole also reprise their roles.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the official synopsis for the new season reads ''June faces consequences for killing Commander Waterford (Joseph Fiennes) while struggling to redefine her identity and purpose.

''The widowed Serena attempts to raise her profile in Toronto as Gilead's influence creeps into Canada. Commander Lawrence works with Aunt Lydia as he tries to reform Gilead and rise in power. June, Luke and Moira fight Gilead from a distance as they continue their mission to save and reunite with Hannah,'' it reads.

Alexis Bledel, who played Emily on the critically acclaimed drama since its first season premiered, exited the series last month.

''The Handmaid's Tale'' will return on September 14 with two episodes. New episodes will stream Wednesdays on Hulu.

Created by Bruce Miller, the series is based on Margaret Atwood's iconic dystopian novel of the same name.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SASSA to pay R350 SRD grant for new cycle in mid-June

SASSA to pay R350 SRD grant for new cycle in mid-June

South Africa
2
Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

 Global
3
NASA/ESA Hubble snaps vast cosmic treasure chest: Check out this dazzling picture

NASA/ESA Hubble snaps vast cosmic treasure chest: Check out this dazzling pi...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Indonesia launching nationwide vaccinations for foot and mouth disease; Pfizer COVID vaccines safe and effective for small children, FDA staff say and more

Health News Roundup: Indonesia launching nationwide vaccinations for foot an...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022