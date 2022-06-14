Left Menu

Hugh Jackman tests positive for COVID, pulls out of 'Music Man' shows

The news came a day after the "X-Men" and "The Greatest Showman" actor performed at the Tony Awards. "I wanted you guys to hear it from me first that unfortunately this morning I have frustratingly tested positive for COVID again," said Jackman, who plays con man Harold Hill in the musical revival.

Reuters | London | Updated: 14-06-2022 16:10 IST | Created: 14-06-2022 15:52 IST
Hugh Jackman tests positive for COVID, pulls out of 'Music Man' shows
Hugh Jackman Image Credit: Instagram / thehughjackman
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Actor Hugh Jackman has had to back out of performing in the Broadway show "The Music Man" for the next week after he tested positive for COVID-19 a second time. The Australian star, 53, posted a video message on his Twitter page late on Monday. The news came a day after the "X-Men" and "The Greatest Showman" actors performed at the Tony Awards.

"I wanted you guys to hear it from me first that unfortunately this morning I have frustratingly tested positive for COVID again," said Jackman, who plays con man Harold Hill in the musical revival. "So my incredible standby Max Clayton is going to go on for me. Max and I have been working together on this show for over two years... I can tell you from being in the room with him and from experience he's absolutely extraordinary so I'm just frustrated that I won't get to see him and cheer him on."

The production, showing at New York's Winter Garden Theatre, canceled performances last December after Jackman contracted the virus. "This is another reminder to me... that the real heroes of Broadway are our standbys, our understudies and swings and never has that been more obvious than in the past year," Jackman said.

"They give meaning to the phrase 'The show must go on' and it will go on and it will be amazing," Jackman said he would be back as soon as possible. A post on the production's Twitter page said he would return on June 22.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

 Global
2
SASSA to pay R350 SRD grant for new cycle in mid-June

SASSA to pay R350 SRD grant for new cycle in mid-June

South Africa
3
NASA/ESA Hubble snaps vast cosmic treasure chest: Check out this dazzling picture

NASA/ESA Hubble snaps vast cosmic treasure chest: Check out this dazzling pi...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Indonesia launching nationwide vaccinations for foot and mouth disease; Pfizer COVID vaccines safe and effective for small children, FDA staff say and more

Health News Roundup: Indonesia launching nationwide vaccinations for foot an...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022