Filmmaker Sudhir Mishra's mother dies

Director Sudhir Mishra's mother, Durga Devendra Nath Mishra, died on Tuesday at a city hospital due to age related ailments. She was in her 90s.

The filmmaker shared the news of his mother's demise on Twitter. ''My mother passed away into the great beyond an hour ago. My sister and I both held her hand as she went. I am now officially an orphan,'' the 63-year-old filmmaker tweeted.

Her funeral was held at Pawan Hans crematorium and was attended by the Mishra's friends and colleagues from the film industry, including Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Saurabh Shukla, Arbaaz Khan and Ashoke Pandit among others. The director's mother was admitted to a hospital last week. On June 7, Mishra had tweeted, ''Mother critical hospital. May she come out of it''. In his follow up tweet four days ago, he wrote he was informed that his mother ''has very little time''. Mishra's father had passed away two years ago due to cardiac issues.

