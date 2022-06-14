Left Menu

'Khatron Ke Khiladi 12' to premire on July 2

The 12th season of the adventure and stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi will start airing on Colors channel from July 2.The television channel shared the premiere date of its popular show on Twitter. Dekhiye KhatronKeKhiladi, 2nd July se, har Sat aur Sun, raat 9 baje, sirf Colors par

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-06-2022 18:03 IST | Created: 14-06-2022 18:03 IST
The 12th season of the adventure and stunt-based reality show ''Khatron Ke Khiladi'' will start airing on Colors channel from July 2.

The television channel shared the premiere date of its popular show on Twitter. ''Khatron ka vaar hoga iss baar non-stop! Dekhiye #KhatronKeKhiladi, 2nd July se, har Sat aur Sun, raat 9 baje, sirf #Colors par! (Watch 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' on Colors every Saturday and Sunday at 9:00 pm, starting from July 2).

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty, who returns as the host of the show for the eighth time, started filming for the upcoming season in Cape Town, South Africa, last week.

The show features celebrity contestants facing their worst fears to win the coveted title.

The celebrities participating in the upcoming season are Rubina Dilaik, Pratik Sehajpal, Sriti Jha, Nishant Bhat, Faisal Sheikh, Shivangi Joshi, Jannat Zubair, Tushar Kalia, Mohit Malik, Erika Packard, Chetna Pande, Kanika Mann, Aneri Vajani, and Rajiv Adatia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

