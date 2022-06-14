Portrait of former CM Beant Singh's assassin installed at Golden Temple museum
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee SGPC on Tuesday installed a portrait of the assassin of former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh in the central Sikh museum of the Golden Temple here. Both the portraits were unveiled by SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami and additional head priest of the Golden Temple--Giani Jagtar Singh.
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Tuesday installed a portrait of the assassin of former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh in the central Sikh museum of the Golden Temple here. SGPC, the apex religious body of the Sikhs, also installed the portrait of former head priest of Akal Takht--Giani Bhagwan Singh. Both the portraits were unveiled by SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami and additional head priest of the Golden Temple--Giani Jagtar Singh. Speaking on the occasion, Dhami said, ''keeping in view their services'', the portraits of ''Bhai Dilawar Singh and Giani Bhagwan Singh are displayed in the Central Sikh Museum''. The family members of Dilawar Singh and Giani Bhagwan Singh were also honoured with 'Siropaos' (robes of honour) by the SGPC president. A suicide bomber, Dilawar Singh had assassinated former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh on August 31, 1995. Before joining a terror outfit by the name of Babbar Khalsa International, Singh was a Punjab Police personnel. Portraits of several other Sikh militants, including that of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale and the assassins of former prime minister Indira Gandhi, are already on display in the museum.
