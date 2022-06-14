Ram Charan and wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela give a vintage vibe in new pictures as they celebrate 10 years of togetherness

Actor Ram Charan and wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela are celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary on Tuesday and to make this special occasion more memorable, Upasana has posted a couple of pictures on social media. Taking to her Instagram handle, Upasana dropped some snaps where the lovebirds make for one royal couple.

In the pictures, Ram Charan looks handsome in a checkered coat and pants, while Upasana looks stunning in a green one-piece. Along with the post, Upasana wrote, "so much to be thankful for @alwaysramcharan."

As soon as she shared the post, celebrities from the film fraternity wished the couple. While Samantha Ruth Prabhu wrote, "Happy anniversary my favourites", Kajal Aggarwal commented, "Happy anniversary guys! Wish you both a lifetime of love, laughter and togetherness. p.s- love the vintage vibe to the pics"

Before that, Ram Charan also shared an adorable picture on his Instagram handle in which the couple was twinning. In the picture, the couple can be seen in white outfits and paired with sunglasses. Ram Charan and Upasana tied the knot on June 14, 2012, after dating for several years.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ram Charan was recently seen in 'Acharya' with his father and superstar Chiranjeevi. However, the film failed to leave a mark at the box office. Next, he will be seen in 'RC15' with Kiara Advani. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)