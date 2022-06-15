Vir Das tests positive for COVID-19

Left Menu

Actor-comedian Vir Das on Wednesday revealed that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.The 43-year-old actor shared the news by posting a picture of his COVID-19 home test result on Instagram.Das, who is currently in Gujarat, apologised to his fans and said that his upcoming comedy shows in the state will now take place at a later date.Gujarat.

Updated: 15-06-2022 16:33 IST | Created: 15-06-2022 16:33 IST
''Gujarat. Woke up showing symptoms, rapid tested and now going to get RTPCR tested. Team is currently working on new dates for the Gujarat show. We’re gonna try and come back in a few weeks whenever the venues are available. ''Your tickets will be refunded if you’d like. Sorry Gujarat! I’m super sad about this, but I hope to see you real soon. I hope you’ll come back on the new dates,'' the actor-comedian wrote in the caption.

Das had earlier tested positive for COVID-19 in January this year.

On Wednesday, India reported 8,822 fresh coronavirus infections which took the tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,32,45,517, according to Union Health Ministry data.

