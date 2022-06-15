Left Menu

Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron and Zoey King to lead Netflix's new romantic comedy

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 15-06-2022 19:52 IST | Created: 15-06-2022 19:52 IST
Actors Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron and Joey King are set to feature in a romantic comedy film for streaming service Netflix.

The untitled project will be directed by Richard LaGravenese, known for films like ''Behind The Candelabra'', ''PS I Love You'', ''The Last Five Years'' and ''Freedom Writers'', Netflix said in a press release.

LaGravenese has also penned the film's script in collaboration with Carrie Solomon.

''A surprising romance kicks off comic consequences for a young woman, her mother and her movie star boss as they face the complications of love, sex, and identity,'' the official plotline read.

The movie will be produced by Joe Roth, Jeff Kirschenbaum and Alyssa Altman for Roth/Kirschenbaum Films.

