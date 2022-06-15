Left Menu

'The Wendy Williams Show' to officially conclude this week

'The Wendy Williams Show' is officially coming to an end, as the final episode of the long-running chat show, is set to air on June 17.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 15-06-2022 23:43 IST | Created: 15-06-2022 23:43 IST
'The Wendy Williams Show' to officially conclude this week
Wendy Williams (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

'The Wendy Williams Show' is officially coming to an end, as the final episode of the long-running chat show, is set to air on June 17. According to Fox News, a spokesperson revealed the news to Variety and stated that the last episode will feature "a video tribute to the iconic host," adding, "The series comes to an end after 13 successful years in syndication."

Wendy Williams has been dealing with health problems since 2020 and officially went on medical leave last September. Since then, the show has featured guest hosts such as Sherri Shepherd, who was set to take over the time slot for Williams. The time slot of 'The Wendy Williams Show' will be taken over by a new daytime show, crisply titled 'Sherri', stated producer and distributor Debmar-Mercury, reported the outlet.

In March, Williams appeared on 'Good Morning America' to share that she was ready to resume her duties as the host of the daytime talk show host. "I'm very comfortable. My partners with the show, everybody's ready. Give me about three months. There are private things that I have to deal with, and then I'll be ready to come back and be free and ready to do my thing," Williams said at the time, as per Fox News. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Public advised approaching dam safety office for guidance

Public advised approaching dam safety office for guidance

South Africa
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX project clears U.S. FAA environmental review; Pandemic stress may disrupt ovaries; blood tests may improve immunity assessment and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX project clears U.S. FAA environmental review; P...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Abortions in U.S. rise, reversing a 30-year trend, new data show; U.S. FDA advisers overwhelmingly back Moderna COVID vaccine for ages 6-17 and more

Health News Roundup: Abortions in U.S. rise, reversing a 30-year trend, new ...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Basketball-Griner's pre-trial detention in Russia extended to July 2-TASS; Golf-Mickelson gets a warm U.S. Open welcome in a practice round and more

Sports News Roundup: Basketball-Griner's pre-trial detention in Russia exten...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022