B Praak's baby dies at birth, singer says it's 'most painful phase'

Popular singer B Praak has revealed that his new born baby died at the time of birth, leaving him and his wife Meera Bachan devastated. The couple, parents to son Adabb, who will turn two years old next month, had announced their second pregnancy in April.

In a note posted on Instagram late Wednesday evening, the 36-year-old singer said they were going through their most painful phase.

''With deepest pain we have to announce that our new born baby has passed away at the time of birth. It is the most painful phase we are going through as parents.

''We would like to thank all the doctors and the staff for their endless efforts and support. We are all devastated at this loss and we request you all to kindly give us our privacy at this time,'' he added.

The singer is known for his Hindi chartbusters like ''Teri Mitti'', ''Ranjha'' and ''Mann Bharya'' among others.

